Victoria Beckham honored in Paris – but son Brooklyn’s absence casts shadow over ceremony

The official ceremony took place at the Ministry of Culture, where French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati presented Victoria Beckham with the National Order of Arts and Letters (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres).

Members of the designer’s family attended the ceremony, including her husband David Beckham, daughter Harper, as well as sons Cruz and Romeo. Her eldest son Brooklyn was not present after publicly announcing a rupture in relations with his parents amid an ongoing family dispute. Guests also included leading figures from the fashion and business worlds, among them Anna Wintour, Farida Khelfa and François-Henri Pinault.

Speaking after the ceremony, Victoria Beckham expressed gratitude to the French Ministry of Culture for the high recognition of her work.

“I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. So to be recognised here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege, one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication. My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David, my husband and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

The Order of Arts and Letters is one of France’s most prestigious distinctions and is awarded for a significant contribution to the development of culture, art and creative industries.

