Mongolia unveils uniforms for Olympic Games in Italy

The new collection goes beyond a stylized fusion of traditional costume and modern design. Its key objective is to present the ancient culture of Mongolian dress as an integral part of the country’s historical and cultural heritage and to bring it onto the global stage.

The uniform design is inspired by attire from the era of the Great Mongol Empire of the 13th to 15th centuries, one of the most significant periods in the nation’s history. The collection preserves traditional elements, including a functional slit that allows freedom of movement, a raised collar that protects against wind and cold, and a fully closed overlapping front. The ceremonial outfits are made from Mongolian cashmere with silk trimming and are adorned with traditional horn motif embroidery, giving the looks a formal and ceremonial character.

Special attention is paid to the use of cashmere, which for centuries has helped Mongolia’s nomadic peoples endure harsh winter conditions. Alongside traditional deels, the collection also includes casual cashmere ensembles inspired by alpine ski sweaters and enriched with motifs of the ger and nomadic life.

The collection’s motto, “What We Carried Through Winter, We Carry to the World,” reflects the idea of continuity of tradition and its modern expression on the global stage.

Previously, Mongolia had already drawn international attention to its Olympic uniform design. In July 2024, the country presented ceremonial outfits for its national team for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.