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    Vice President meets EU Special Representative for Central Asia

    15:17, 16 October 2026

    Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin met with Eduards Stiprais, the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.  

    Vice President meets EU Special Representative for Central Asia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The talks focused on the results of the constitutional reform initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Karin said the adoption of the new Constitution continues the country’s systematic modernization and serves as the cornerstone for renewing its political system.

    The Vice President emphasized that constitutional values underpin President Tokayev’s strategic course of reforms.

    Qazinform reported earlier that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, heard a report from the Vice President.

    Vice President Erlan Karin Kazakhstan EU Kazakhstan and Europe Foreign policy Political Reform
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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