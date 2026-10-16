Vice President meets EU Special Representative for Central Asia

The talks focused on the results of the constitutional reform initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Karin said the adoption of the new Constitution continues the country’s systematic modernization and serves as the cornerstone for renewing its political system.

The Vice President emphasized that constitutional values underpin President Tokayev’s strategic course of reforms.

Qazinform reported earlier that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, heard a report from the Vice President.