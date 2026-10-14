Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hears report from Vice President

Vice President Erlan Karin briefed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the progress of domestic policy priorities, the execution of presidential directives, and the promotion of key initiatives.

Among other things, the discussion covered the initiatives announced at the opening of the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation and the first session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council).

In particular, the Vice President reported on efforts to explain and popularize constitutional values, implement the Taza Qazaqstan project, shape a new public ethics, promote the Law and Order principle, and roll out the unified upbringing program Adal Azamat.

The Head of State was also briefed on key domestic policy priorities, including strengthening interethnic harmony, protecting children's rights and interests, and improving state information policy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the President issued a series of directives, highlighting that constitutional principles and values must become integral to the national character and public culture.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized, patriotism, responsibility, dedicated work, unity, and consolidation of citizens around shared constructive goals are essential prerequisites for the country's progressive development.

Qazinform News Agency reported that on August 31, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Erlan Karin, the Vice President, and outlined a set of tasks.