Vice President Karin: Qurultay starts renewing political system

Karin emphasized that the deputies of the Qurultay had become direct participants in the historic process of forming the first composition of the country’s unicameral legislative body.

“Without exaggeration, the elected deputies are at the very center of the historic event. They have witnessed the formation of the first Qurultay and are directly participating in its work. In this context, I am confident it is both a great honor and a tremendous responsibility,” he noted.

At the start of the new session, a traditional meeting was held with leaders of political party factions. They discussed key areas of cooperation, while faction leaders raised issues voiced by voters during the campaign. Karin said the sides agreed to continue such meetings and maintain regular exchanges of views.

He added that open and regular dialogue should become the basis for effective joint work and cooperation on matters of national importance.

Earlier, the Head of State signed the decree appointing Erlan Karin the Vice President of Kazakhstan.