President decrees appointment of Erlan Karin as Vice President of Kazakhstan

The Head of State also signed a decree to relieve him of his previous position.

As written before, deputies of the Qurultay have supported the candidacy of Erlan Karin for the position of Vice President of Kazakhstan.

Out of the deputies present, 141 voted in favor of his appointment.

Yerlan Karin was born in 1976 in the village of Aksu, Sairamsk district, South Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University and Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

In 2019 and 2020, he was an advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2020, he was an assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, he was appointed the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

On June 30 he was appointed the 1st Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.