Vice President Karin presents state awards ahead of Republic Day

According to the Vice President, this year the country has undergone significant historical changes.

“Our Constitution enshrines values and principles that reflect our identity, unity, and commitment to development and progress. As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev consistently emphasizes, Independence and Sovereignty are the fundamental values of our society. Therefore, Republic Day holds special significance for all citizens of the country,” Karin said.

The Vice President stressed that the Head of State attaches special importance to promoting a culture of creative work, the values of diligence and professionalism, and raising the status of working professions.

Therefore, by presidential decree, this year high state awards were presented to more than 120 labor veterans, over 470 workers in industry and agriculture, around 150 scientists and educators, approximately 120 healthcare workers, more than 200 entrepreneurs, as well as other citizens who have contributed to the country's development.

On behalf of the Head of State, Erlan Karin congratulated the award recipients on the upcoming Republic Day and wished them well-being, productive work, and continued success for the benefit of the country.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented state awards to distinguished citizens to mark Republic Day.