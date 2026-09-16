Vice President Karin names 3 priorities for Kazakhstan’s domestic policy

Karin identified three key priorities for Kazakhstan’s domestic policy, focusing on constitutional values, a new public ethic, and a forward-looking agenda.

The first priority is constitutional values, which Karin described as the foundation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s strategic reform agenda. They encompass the rule of Law and Order, national unity, interethnic and interfaith harmony, culture and education, science and innovation, hard work and progress, environmental responsibility, and constructive patriotism.

“Relevant government agencies should focus on the consistent implementation of the President’s decree approving the fundamental principles, values, and priorities of Kazakhstan’s domestic policy, as well as the action plan to promote the Constitution adopted on the President’s instructions. This will require systematic expert, methodological, informational, cultural, and educational efforts to explain the Constitution’s key provisions and promote constitutional values,” the Vice President said.

The second priority is a new public ethic, focused on promoting progressive social norms and behavior, strengthening society’s value system, and countering outdated practices and attempts to distort historical facts.

“Particular attention should be given to putting the Law and Order principle into practice and effectively implementing the Taza Qazaqstan project and the Adal Azamat educational program. This will require new approaches and formats, including expanding the Taza Qazaqstan initiative through a unified digital platform, a national cleanliness standard, and a regional cleanliness ranking,” Karin said.

The third priority is a focus on the future, with an emphasis on developing human capital through science and education, innovation and technology, culture, and public enlightenment.

“The strategic direction has been set by key documents initiated by the Head of State, including Qazaqstan Balalary, Reading Nation, Digital Qazaqstan, and others. The main goal is a strong state and a progressive society that looks to the future with optimism. All three priorities ultimately address the fundamental question of what kind of society we are building and what kind of country we will live in. To achieve this, we must follow a constructive agenda and uphold constitutional values,” Karin wrote.

Last year, Karin urged to expand Adal Azamat program to all educational facilities.