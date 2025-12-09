State Counselor Karin urges to expand Adal Azamat program to all educational facilities

The meeting on Tuesday saw Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights Dinara Zakiyeva, the leadership of the Altynsarin National Academy of Education, and so on, deliver reports.

In his remarks, Karin called enhancing strategies to boost efficiency in educating a “key task,” highlighting that the Adal Azamat (Honest Citizen) program should be implemented in all educational facilities, including private ones.

The State Counselor said that through robust inter-agency interaction and continuous professional development support, can the quality of ongoing work improve. Karin also drew attention to the critical importance of engaging the parent community and its active involvement in children’s education.

Following the meeting, State Counselor Karin set a number of specific tasks to the Enlightenment Ministry, aimed at further organizing educational work.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Adal Azamat program expands focus on parents’ role in education.