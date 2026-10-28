Vice President Karin meets UN children's rights envoy

The sides discussed cooperation in child rights protection and safeguarding the younger generation's well-being.

Erlan Karin emphasized that child safety and welfare are among the key priorities in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's strategic course. The Vice President outlined recent legislative and social initiatives to protect children's rights and foster full development.

Over the past three years, Kazakhstan has adopted 11 laws dedicated to securing children's rights and interests. Additionally, at the President's instruction, two new bills have been drafted: on comprehensive support for children with special needs and ensuring digital and information security.

Under presidential directive, the country is implementing the Children of Kazakhstan Concept for 2026–2030.

The meeting highlighted that compared to 2024, particularly serious crimes against children dropped by 45%, while sexual offenses against minors fell by 10%. Juvenile delinquency also declined by 10%. The Vice President emphasized that systematic efforts to protect children's rights and enhance child safety will continue.

Furthermore, Erlan Karin noted the progress of the presidential initiative National Fund for Children, which has allocated over $2.5 billion to more than 7 million children over the past three years.

The Vice President also highlighted the role of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s strategic reform course and the new Constitution in protecting families and children, developing human capital, and instilling constitutional values in youth.

Najat Maalla M'jid praised Kazakhstan's ongoing reforms to strengthen its child protection system.

UN Resident Coordinator Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa and UNICEF Representative Rashed Mustafa Sarwar were also present.

As previously reported, Vice President Karin chaired a meeting on implementing presidential initiatives in protecting children's rights and interests.