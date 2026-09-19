Vice President Karin joins volunteers, activists for tree planting in Astana
21:11, 19 September 2026
Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin took part in a tree-planting event in Astana on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"Today, various events were organized across all regions of the country as part of the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign. Together with representatives of ethnocultural and youth organizations, civic activists, and volunteers from 'Umit Kopiri,' we participated in planting trees at the city's Botanical Garden," Erlan Karin wrote in a post on Instagram.
Earlier, Vice President Karin chaired a regular meeting of the Ideological Council.