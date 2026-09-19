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    Vice President Karin joins volunteers, activists for tree planting in Astana

    21:11, 19 September 2026

    Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin took part in a tree-planting event in Astana on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Vice President Karin joins volunteers, activists for tree planting in Astana
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    "Today, various events were organized across all regions of the country as part of the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign. Together with representatives of ethnocultural and youth organizations, civic activists, and volunteers from 'Umit Kopiri,' we participated in planting trees at the city's Botanical Garden," Erlan Karin wrote in a post on Instagram.

    Earlier, Vice President Karin chaired a regular meeting of the Ideological Council.

    Kazakhstan Vice President Erlan Karin Astana Taza Qazaqstan Environment
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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