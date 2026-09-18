Vice President Karin chairs regular meeting of Ideological Council

The session reviewed the current domestic policy agenda and preparations for upcoming events, including Labor Day. Karin stressed the importance of promoting the values of diligence and progress:

“The state consistently advances constitutional values, including diligence and progress, respect for working professions. President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev attaches great importance to cultivating the ideology of creative labor, honoring professionals and labor dynasties with high state awards,” he said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Karin emphasized that the achievements of workers must be consistently showcased in media space, highlighting their contribution to the country’s development. He said that successful IT projects, startups, and the introduction of new digital technologies must be in the spotlight, noting that this work must be carried out not occasionally, but continuously and on a systematic basis.

“The ultimate goal, as formulated by the President, is for diligence to become an integral part of the national character,” Karin added.

Following the meeting, the Vice President entrusted government agencies with ensuring effective implementation of the President’s initiatives and maintaining oversight of all directives.

Earlier, Karin outlined three priorities for Kazakhstan’s domestic policy.