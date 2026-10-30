Vice President Karin addresses internal policy meeting

According to the Akorda press service, the meeting brought together heads of presidential administration departments, cabinet members, deputy regional governors, and heads of domestic policy departments.

In his speech, the Vice President elaborated on the constitutional values that shape the nation's ideological agenda.

"Our Constitution establishes not only the legal foundation of the state, but also the value framework of society," Erla Karin said. "For perhaps the first time in our history, the country's ideology has gained a clear structure and substantive content. Therefore, our priority is to explain and promote constitutional values."

Vice President Karin emphasized the need to advance and embed progressive constitutional principles across society.

"The Head of State's policy aims to ensure Kazakhstan's continued progress. Our country is on a path of change. Modernization extends to all spheres of public life. Therefore, it is vital to cultivate constructive values of hard work, education, science, and progress in society. At the same time, we must firmly rebuff any attempts to promote archaism, ignorance, or radicalism. We see how society itself now reacts strongly to various manifestations of extreme and uncivil behavior that occasionally surface in the public sphere. This indicates a shift in civic culture and the system of values, proving that the President's progressive reforms command widespread support across society and have become irreversible," Erlan Karin stated.

He noted that implementing presidential directives and initiatives effectively remains a key domestic policy priority.

"In his State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered formulating a comprehensive plan for reforming the public administration system," Karin stressed. "We need to build a public administration model tailored to a new economy driven by digitalization and artificial intelligence. Efforts must therefore be expedited to improve the mechanisms of a service-oriented governance model, particularly information platforms for citizen feedback. Integrating all contact centers of central government agencies and regions under a single digital platform is an essential objective."

The meeting also addressed strengthening interethnic and interfaith harmony, engaging with public associations and experts, and setting priorities for cultural, people-to-people, media, family, and youth policies.

Concluding the meeting, the Vice President entrusted relevant government agencies with specific directives on the main domestic policy priorities.

Earlier, Erlan Karin met with leaders of party factions in the Qurultay to discuss legislative support for the strategic priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address titled “Kazakhstan's Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle."