VI World Nomad Games to feature Kyrgyz kok boru, Kazakh kokpar

According to him, decision has been made to hold matches in both games this year, and the Kyrgyz team is currently preparing for these games.

Photo credit: Kabar

"43 types of national traditional games will be played at the VI World Nomad Games. In general, if we talk about the order of the games, the opening ceremony will be held on August 31 at new stadium which is under construction in Bishkek, and the games will be held in the Cholpon-Ata city from September 2 to September 6. 100 countries and more than 3 thousand people are expected to participate in this year's Nomad Games," Moldajiev said.

It was also added that it is planned to allocate 336 million soms from the state budget for the organization of Nomad Games.