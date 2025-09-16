Dates of VI World Nomad Games revealed

The opening ceremony will be held on August 31 in Bishkek, and the closing ceremony - on September 6 on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul.

The entire main program of the Games, with the exception of the opening ceremony, will take place on the picturesque shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, which will become the center of attraction for participants and guests from more than 89 countries.

The World Nomad Games will once again confirm the status of Kyrgyzstan as a unique international platform for dialogue between the cultures of the peoples of the world, the statement says.