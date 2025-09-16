EN
    Dates of VI World Nomad Games revealed

    17:52, 16 September 2025

    The VI World Nomad Games will be held from August 31 to September 6, 2026, Kabar reports citing the organizing committee.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The opening ceremony will be held on August 31 in Bishkek, and the closing ceremony - on September 6 on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul.

    The entire main program of the Games, with the exception of the opening ceremony, will take place on the picturesque shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, which will become the center of attraction for participants and guests from more than 89 countries.

    The World Nomad Games will once again confirm the status of Kyrgyzstan as a unique international platform for dialogue between the cultures of the peoples of the world, the statement says.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News Sport World Nomad Games
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
