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    VI World Nomad Games: Kyrchyn Gorge sees over 200,000 visitors

    21:38, 3 September 2026

    The VI World Nomad Games are underway in Kyrchyn Gorge, where visitor numbers have already surpassed 200,000, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kabar

    VI World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the Games’ media headquarters, free shuttle buses have been organized for residents and guests of Cholpon‑Ata, with additional buses added on September 2 to accommodate the surge in attendance. Authorities report no shortage of transportation to and from Kyrchyn Gorge.

    The Games are being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The opening ceremony took place at Bishkek Arena on August 31, while competitions are staged in the Issyk‑Kul region from September 1 to 6. More than 3,000 athletes from 109 countries are participating in competitions.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Serikbolsyn Zhalgasuly won gold in falconry events (kusbegilik) at the VI World Nomad Games.

     

    Central Asia World Nomad Games Sport Kyrgyzstan World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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