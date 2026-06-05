According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to an emergency call on Wednesday morning and found Handy unconscious in the front yard of a residence with a stab wound to the chest. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, made the 911 call that led officers to the scene. During the call, he reportedly told dispatchers, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Investigators said Gledhill lived at the home with his mother, who was in a relationship with Handy. Authorities stated that the suspect later approached responding officers and told them he was the person they were looking for.

Gledhill was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Detectives described the incident as isolated and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Handy built a long career in film and television that spanned several decades. He appeared in more than 100 productions and was widely recognized as a character actor, with credits in popular television series including Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: NY, Cold Case, Alias and 9-1-1.

On the big screen, he appeared in films such as Arachnophobia and Jumanji, and most recently played a bartender in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

The investigation into Handy's death remains ongoing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall, known for his roles in The Godfather and Tender Mercies, passed away at the age of 95.