His wife, Luciana Duvall, announced that he passed away Sunday at their home, surrounded by family. No cause of death was disclosed. Duvall had a career spanning nearly seven decades and was widely regarded as one of the most respected actors of his generation.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” Luciana Duvall said. “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Duvall made his film debut as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) and gained international recognition for his role as Tom Hagen in The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974). He later won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Tender Mercies (1983).

Photo credit: Anupam Kher's X account

He was also known for his roles in Apocalypse Now (1979), MASH (1970), and The Great Santini (1979), earning multiple Oscar nominations throughout his career. In addition to acting, Duvall worked as a director and producer and remained active in film and television for decades.

Photo credit: Anupam Kher's X account

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the iconic fashion designer Valentino had passed away at 93.