Very extreme fire threat is in place in four regions of Kazakhstan

At the same time, the greater part of Kazakhstan, especially the country’s north, is set to brace today for rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls.

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry urges not to build fires, not to smoke in the open, and not to burn grass with standing deadwood.

As earlier reported, the heatwave is reported to be gripping Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Almaty regions with air temperatures soaring as high as 38-41 degrees Celsius.