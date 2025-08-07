EN
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan

    07:13, 7 August 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 7, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    Thundershowers are expected throughout most of Kazakhstan, with heavy rains, hail and squall predicted for the country’s north.

    Weather without precipitation is settled in the southwest, south and southeast of Kazakhstan.

    Dust storms, fog and high wind are in store for some regions.

    The heatwave is reported to be gripping Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Almaty regions with air temperatures soaring as high as 38-41 degrees Celsius.

    The high fire threat is in effect in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on August 6.

