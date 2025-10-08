Versailles brings Molière into the age of AI

According to Cameroun24, the script was generated by a model from the French startup Mistral, trained on Molière’s complete works and other literary texts from the 17th century.

The story follows an astrologer whose obsession with predictions drives him to arrange a loveless marriage for his daughter. As in many of Molière’s plays, a clever maid becomes the engine of comic subversion — unmasking false prophecies and restoring justice.

According to Pierre-Marie Chauvin, Vice-President of the Sorbonne and one of the project’s curators, the AI succeeded in recreating the playwright’s sharp wit and rhythm.

To ensure accuracy and elegance, a team of scholars and dramatists reviewed the script, while AI was also used to design sets and costumes — based on paintings and sketches from the Baroque era.

The production will feature seven actors and three musicians, blending human interpretation with machine-created aesthetics. After its Versailles premiere, the play is expected to tour across Europe.

