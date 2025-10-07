EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    AI assistants help Kazakh doctors detect cancer and strokes

    11:28, 7 October 2025

    At today’s Government meeting in the Kazakh capital, Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said AI-based assistants used at the country's healthcare facilities help analyze diagnostic findings faster, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    AI
    Photo credit: Gerd Altmann /Pixabay

    The Minister stressed AI technologies help detect strokes, breast and lung cancers, and pneumonia when analyzing fluorography, mammography, X-ray, CT and MRI scans.

    She added AI does not replace a doctor, it lets enhance a doctor’s capabilities, making medicine more advanced and more accessible for all.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is set to launch an integrated medical database by the end of the year.

    Recall that the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years.

    Healthcare Kazakhstan AI IT technologies Technology Cancer Society Digital Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All