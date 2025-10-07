AI assistants help Kazakh doctors detect cancer and strokes
11:28, 7 October 2025
At today’s Government meeting in the Kazakh capital, Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said AI-based assistants used at the country's healthcare facilities help analyze diagnostic findings faster, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Minister stressed AI technologies help detect strokes, breast and lung cancers, and pneumonia when analyzing fluorography, mammography, X-ray, CT and MRI scans.
She added AI does not replace a doctor, it lets enhance a doctor’s capabilities, making medicine more advanced and more accessible for all.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is set to launch an integrated medical database by the end of the year.
Recall that the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years.