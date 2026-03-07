Verona Arena embraces accessibility for Paralympics opening ceremony

The Italian government invested 20 million euro (23 million US dollars) to improve access across Verona, with the arena receiving ramps, protective railings, and plans for a permanent elevator after the Games. Temporary flooring, walkways, and a metal ramp were also installed to accommodate wheelchair users during the ceremony.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Built in A.D. 30, the arena predates Rome’s Colosseum and is renowned today for opera festivals and cultural events. Its selection marked the first time an Olympic or Paralympic ceremony was staged at a UNESCO World Heritage site, following the Olympic Games closing ceremony held there on February 22.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons praised the venue’s transformation, calling it “a blueprint for the future” and proof that with political will and investment, even ancient landmarks can be made accessible.

The reuse of existing facilities aligns with the Games’ broader commitment to sustainability and cost efficiency, while symbolizing inclusivity at one of Italy’s most iconic cultural sites.

To note, more than 600 athletes from 56 countries will compete at the 14th Winter Paralympic Games, with Kazakhstan’s national team set to participate in two sports.