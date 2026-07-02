VEON plans to invest additional $1 bn and double business in Kazakhstan

Tokayev praised VEON's long-standing presence in Kazakhstan and its significant contribution to the country's telecommunications industry and digital ecosystem.

The President stressed that artificial intelligence is becoming a key driver of economic growth as Kazakhstan enters a new stage of its digital transformation.

Photo credit: Akorda

In this context, he encouraged VEON to actively cooperate in priority areas, including the development of modern computing infrastructure and cloud services.

Terzioglu, in turn, outlined the company's plans to introduce advanced telecommunications technologies and expand public access to digital services.

He said VEON plans to double the scale of its operations in Kazakhstan over the next three years while investing an additional $1 billion in the country's economy.

VEON also expressed strong interest in supporting the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan concept. In addition, Beeline Kazakhstan is considering building a data center in Astana.

Welcoming the company's plans, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to maintaining a favorable investment climate and strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships.

Earlier, Qazinform reported David Livingstone, Chief Client Officer at Citigroup, had praised Kazakhstan's achievements in digital transformation during a meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council chaired by the President of Kazakhstan.