Citigroup executive hails Kazakhstan's digital transformation

"Kazakhstan continues to stand at a pivotal stage of its development. As the country undergoes a profound economic transformation, it is shaping the future of digital innovation not only in the region, but around the world. Citigroup is honored to remain a long-term partner of Kazakhstan," Livingstone said.

He also highlighted several of Kazakhstan's digital initiatives, saying that projects such as the State Digital Asset Fund, the development of Alatau city and the National Bank's digital tenge are helping position the country among the world's leading innovators.

"Our company highly values the vision and potential of the Alatau city project. By strengthening its public institutions, infrastructure and regulatory framework, Kazakhstan is building a resilient financial system that will help attract long-term international investment. Achieving such ambitious digital goals requires world-class infrastructure. Your agreement with NVIDIA to establish supercomputing capacity is an exceptionally important step in that direction," he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported plans to install an NVIDIA-powered supercomputer in Almaty.