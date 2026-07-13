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    Venezuela twin earthquakes death toll climbs to 4,490

    07:05, 13 July 2026

    The death toll from the devastating June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to 4,490, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced in his daily update on Sunday, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Xinhua.

    Venezuela twin earthquakes death toll climbs to 4,490
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    16,740 people remain reported injured. 120,794 individuals are receiving aid.

    He said 108 temporary camps have been established for displaced residents.

    31,837 Venezuelan personnel are deployed, supported by 2,422 international rescuers.

    As written before, 1,222 tremors have been recorded since the twin quakes.

    Earlier, he said authorities supplied 9,766 metric tons of food and more than 13.9 million liters of water, while 29,966 patients have received medical treatment.

    World News Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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