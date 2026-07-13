Venezuela twin earthquakes death toll climbs to 4,490

16,740 people remain reported injured. 120,794 individuals are receiving aid.

He said 108 temporary camps have been established for displaced residents.

31,837 Venezuelan personnel are deployed, supported by 2,422 international rescuers.

As written before, 1,222 tremors have been recorded since the twin quakes.

Earlier, he said authorities supplied 9,766 metric tons of food and more than 13.9 million liters of water, while 29,966 patients have received medical treatment.