Venezuela twin earthquakes death toll climbs to 4,490
07:05, 13 July 2026
The death toll from the devastating June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to 4,490, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced in his daily update on Sunday, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Xinhua.
16,740 people remain reported injured. 120,794 individuals are receiving aid.
He said 108 temporary camps have been established for displaced residents.
31,837 Venezuelan personnel are deployed, supported by 2,422 international rescuers.
As written before, 1,222 tremors have been recorded since the twin quakes.
Earlier, he said authorities supplied 9,766 metric tons of food and more than 13.9 million liters of water, while 29,966 patients have received medical treatment.