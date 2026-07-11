Death toll from Venezuela twin earthquakes reaches 4,118

Rodriguez stated that 86,794 families have received assistance following the disaster in an update on the US social media platform X.

According to him, 6,462 have been rescued, while 856 buildings are damaged and 190 have collapsed.

Authorities supplied 9,766 metric tons of food and more than 13.9 million liters of water, while 29,966 patients have received medical treatment, Rodriguez added.

He said 30,076 personnel and 29,843 volunteers have been mobilized for relief efforts, supported by 3,454 international rescue workers.

A total of 89 temporary camps have been set up for displaced residents, while authorities have recorded 1,171 aftershocks since the initial earthquakes.

Two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude hit the South American nation on June 24, 39 seconds apart.

The quakes caused widespread devastation, sparking a large-scale national and international humanitarian response.

Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev visited the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where he signed the book of condolences opened in memory of those who lost their lives as a result of the devastating twin earthquakes.