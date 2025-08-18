Venezuela ranks among world’s top 10 countries for bird diversity

According to Venezolana de Television, with 1,426 bird species, 45 of them endemic, Venezuela ranks among the world’s top ten for avian diversity. This rich natural heritage is being leveraged by the government to boost the tourism sector, said Vicky Herrera, President of the Venezuelan Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (Avavit).

Herrera said a partnership between the public and private sectors has been established to boost specialised birdwatching tourism. Efforts are focused on strengthening domestic tourism and attracting international visitors, with Venezuela offering exceptional climatic variety, vegetation and wildlife.



Plans include hosting congresses and events with international experts to position the country as a leader in this niche tourism market. Venezuelan authorities also highlighted that more than 126,000 training sessions have been carried out to improve service, promotion and destination management nationwide.



Earlier, it was reported that birds living in stressful environments will push their fruit-eating abilities to the limit and up their calorie intake by eating the largest possible fruits that can easily fit in their beaks, new international research said.