Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719
The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 1,719, with more than 5,000 people injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.
Giving an update, Rodriguez said 1,719 people had been confirmed dead, while 5,034 others had been injured, and 15,866 people had been affected by the disaster.
On Saturday, Jorge Rodriguez said the death toll reached 1,430.
Rescue teams and volunteers are working around the clock in search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble in Venezuela, as families cling to hope days after the June 24 twin earthquakes, with tens of thousands of people still missing, Al Jazeera reports.
Rescue teams and volunteers are working around the clock in search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble in Venezuela, as families cling to hope days after the June 24 twin earthquakes, with tens of thousands of people still missing.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 29, 2026
Zein Basravi reports from Caracas. pic.twitter.com/0Px4PqLldX