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    Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719

    08:32, 30 June 2026

    The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 1,719, with more than 5,000 people injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719
    Photo credit: Xinhua
    Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Giving an update, Rodriguez said 1,719 people had been confirmed dead, while 5,034 others had been injured, and 15,866 people had been affected by the disaster.

    Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719
    Photo credit: Xinhua
    Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    On Saturday, Jorge Rodriguez said the death toll reached 1,430.

    Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Rescue teams and volunteers are working around the clock in search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble in Venezuela, as families cling to hope days after the June 24 twin earthquakes, with tens of thousands of people still missing, Al Jazeera reports. 

    Earthquake Venezuela Natural disasters Society South America
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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