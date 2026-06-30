Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719

Photo credit: Xinhua

Giving an update, Rodriguez said 1,719 people had been confirmed dead, while 5,034 others had been injured, and 15,866 people had been affected by the disaster.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Photo credit: Xinhua

On Saturday, Jorge Rodriguez said the death toll reached 1,430.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Rescue teams and volunteers are working around the clock in search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble in Venezuela, as families cling to hope days after the June 24 twin earthquakes, with tens of thousands of people still missing, Al Jazeera reports.