Venezuela earthquakes’ death toll reaches 2,954
05:27, 5 July 2026
Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information announced Saturday that the death toll from the two recent earthquakes that struck the country has risen to 2,954, WAM reports.
In a statement, the ministry said the total number of injured had also risen to 16,592, while the number of displaced people had reached 16,309.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the twin earthquakes in Venezuela on June 24 had climbed to 2,645, with 12,666 injured, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.