EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Venezuela earthquakes’ death toll reaches 2,954

    05:27, 5 July 2026

    Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information announced Saturday that the death toll from the two recent earthquakes that struck the country has risen to 2,954, WAM reports.

    Venezuela earthquakes’ death toll reaches 2,954
    Photo credit: WAM

    In a statement, the ministry said the total number of injured had also risen to 16,592, while the number of displaced people had reached 16,309.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the twin earthquakes in Venezuela on June 24 had climbed to 2,645, with 12,666 injured, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

    Earthquake Venezuela Natural disasters South America World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All