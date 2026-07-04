Venezuela twin earthquakes death toll climbs to 2,645

6,462 people were rescued so far, while 86,117 families received assistance.

Rodriguez said 885 buildings were damaged as a result of the twin quakes, and 189 more collapsed. 59 temporary camps were established for displaced residents.

He added Venezuela has recorded 890 aftershocks since the initial quakes.

3,305 international rescuers and 29,567 local responders remain deployed nationwide.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.