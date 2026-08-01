Venezuela earthquake: More than 1,000 people reported missing

He said that the number of missing was established on the basis of a Unified Housing Registry, a census involving 95,080 people, as well as requests received from the residents.

Teran said that the earthquake affected 8.55% of the state, 180 buildings collapsed, 750 suffered structural damage. He said that there are about 20,000 people in temporary camps who receive three meals a day, round-the-clock medical care and psychosocial support.

The earthquake hit Venezuela on the evening of June 24.

Within about 40 seconds, two series of tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded. 1,500 aftershocks occurred after the earthquake.

As of July 25, 5,546 people were killed and 16,740 injured. 190 buildings were completely destroyed, 856 were significantly damaged. During the search and rescue operations, 6,462 people were rescued. Assistance was provided to 128,324 families, 23,811 people were placed in 107 temporary camps.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela had reached 5,546.