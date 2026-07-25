Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 5,546

In a statement shared on Rodriguez's official Telegram channel, authorities said 16,740 people have been injured, while 17,907 residents have been displaced and left without permanent housing.

Government figures show the earthquake caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with 190 buildings completely destroyed and 856 others suffering severe structural damage.

Emergency response teams have rescued 6,462 people during ongoing search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, 47,942 survivors have received medical treatment at healthcare facilities across the affected areas.

The government also reported that relief efforts have reached 128,324 families. A total of 23,811 people are currently staying in 107 temporary shelters, while humanitarian agencies have distributed 10,977.336 metric tons of food to communities impacted by the disaster.

Earlier, it was reported two consecutive earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24.