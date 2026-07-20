Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 5,208, officials say

Rodriguez said in a statement on Telegram that 16,740 people have been injured, while 17,907 residents have been left homeless following the disaster.

According to a government daily update cited by Rodriguez, 190 buildings were completely destroyed and 856 others sustained severe damage. Search and rescue teams have reportedly rescued 6,462 people, while 39,935 people have received medical assistance.

Authorities have provided support to 128,324 families, with 23,820 people accommodated in 107 temporary shelters. The government also reported that 10,964.97 metric tons of food have been distributed to affected communities.

Earlier, it was reported two consecutive earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24.