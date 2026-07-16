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    Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 4,829

    07:42, 16 July 2026

    The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has increased to 4,829, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced in his daily update on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 4,829
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The number of people injured remains unchanged at 16,740, Rodriguez said in a social media update.

    Officials have established 106 temporary shelters, currently providing accommodation for 20,857 people displaced by the disaster. Meanwhile, more than 63,000 emergency personnel continue to carry out search and rescue efforts across the affected areas.

    Since the twin earthquakes occurred three weeks ago, Venezuela has experienced 1,284 aftershocks, according to the latest official update.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Jorge Rodriguez had announced on Tuesday that the death toll had increased to 4,734. 

    World News Venezuela Earthquake Incidents South America
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