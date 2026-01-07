Venezuela declares week of mourning for those killed in U.S. attack
19:35, 7 January 2026
Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, has declared a week of national mourning for those killed defending the country and President Nicolas Maduro, CGTN reported.
Earlier, the Venezuelan military confirmed the deaths of 24 soldiers, while Cuba declared national mourning for 32 of its citizens killed in the attack.
U.S. officials said about 75 people were killed in the January 3 operation targeting President Maduro.
Both Cuba and Venezuela have condemned the action as "military aggression."
