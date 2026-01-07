President Trump announces transfer of Venezuelan oil to United States

In his statement on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!”

Trump added that he had instructed Energy Secretary Chris Wright to implement the plan without delay.

“I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately,” he said, noting that the oil will be transported by storage ships and delivered directly to unloading docks in the United States.

The announcement follows heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela, and comes after recent actions by the United States aimed at opening Venezuela’s oil sector to American energy companies. According to reports, Trump’s administration is preparing to meet with executives from major U.S. oil firms, including Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, to discuss future cooperation on energy production and infrastructure investment related to Venezuelan crude.

U.S. media and international outlets have noted that the transfer of Venezuelan oil represents a significant development in bilateral energy relations and marks a controversial moment in the broader geopolitical landscape involving Caracas and Washington. Analysts highlight legal and diplomatic questions surrounding the move under international law, as well as its potential impact on global energy markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces, social media was flooded with AI generated images and outdated footage falsely presented as visuals from the operation, highlighting how misinformation can spread even around real events.