    Venezuela confirms reopening of commercial airspace

    07:25, 30 January 2026

     Venezuela's presidential office confirmed on Thursday that the country will reopen its commercial airspace immediately, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform News Agency

    According to the office, the South American country's commercial airspace will be reopened following a phone conversation between Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez and U.S. President Donald Trump.

    American Airlines said Thursday it plans to resume service to Venezuela, pending approval from the U.S. government and the completion of safety assessments.

    Last November US President Donald Trump declared that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety" in the latest escalation of tensions between Washington and the South American country.

