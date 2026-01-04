Vehicle production in Kazakhstan rises by 25.5%

Compared with November 2024, production volumes increased by 25.5 percent.

The passenger car segment was the main driver of growth. In just one month, Kazakh manufacturers produced 20,730 passenger cars, along with 807 trucks, 646 buses, 310 trailers and semi-trailers, and 87 units of special-purpose equipment. The ministry noted that these results were achieved through active expansion of production capacity.

Over the first 11 months of 2025, total vehicle and equipment output reached 146,163 units, valued at 2.03 trillion tenge. This represents a 15.7 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Today, the automotive industry accounts for 41.7 percent of the entire machine-building sector, firmly establishing itself as one of the most dynamically developing branches of the economy.

