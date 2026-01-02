Kazakhstan to add over 1,800 new railcars and locomotives to its fleet in 2026

In 2025, the country's freight volumes reached a record 318 million tons. This year targets to hit 327 million tons, with transit traffic growing steadily at 20% annually.

Among the major completed projects are Dostyk–Moyynty line and Almaty bypass (911 km), which helped boost network capacity fivefold.

He said construction of the Kyzylzhar–Moyynty and Darbaza–Maktaaral sections, modernization of the Altynkol–Zhetygen and Beyneu–Mangystau routes are to be completed next year.

He stressed 1,500 km of track were repaired in 2025; 1,600 km planned for 2026.

A large-scale railway station modernization program is underway, set for completion in 2026.

He noted port infrastructure modernization and the addition of four ferries to the national fleet are underway as part of the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) projects. It is targeted to boost container flow up to 90,000 TEU in 2026.

As stated there, modernization of rail segments in western Kazakhstan along the North–South corridor will also be completed next year.

Deputy Minister Taizhanov emphasized that 2026 will mark the completion and practical impact of key infrastructure projects, shaping a modern, resilient, and competitive transport system for Kazakhstan.

