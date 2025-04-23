Vatican puts Carlo Acutis’ canonization on pause due to Pope’s passing

The event was originally scheduled for April 27, 2025, during the Jubilee of Teenagers in Rome.

“Following the death of Supreme Pontiff Francis, notice is hereby given that the Eucharistic celebration and Rite of Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, scheduled for April 27, 2025, II Sunday of Easter or Divine Mercy, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Adolescents, is suspended,” the Holy See Press Office announced.

More than 80,000 teenagers from around the world—including the U.S., Brazil, India, Spain, and Nigeria—had planned to attend the canonization. A group from St. Joachim Parish in Sydney, Australia, even traveled over 10,000 miles for the occasion.

Pope Francis’ passing marks the start of an official mourning period in the Catholic Church. His funeral is expected within the week, and a conclave to choose the next pope usually takes place about 15 days after a pope’s death.

Although the canonization is postponed due to the sede vacante (empty seat of the papacy), the Vatican confirmed the Jubilee of Teenagers will still happen, though with changes. Due to the mourning period, a musical celebration in Circus Maximus on Saturday night has been canceled, but a special Mass without the canonization of Acutis will still be held on Sunday, April 27.

Cora Croson, 14, from Alexandria, Virginia, arrived in Rome with 30 other Americans from the Basilica of St. Mary Catholic School. She said she was “shocked” to learn about the delay but looked forward to visiting Assisi. “I can pray at his tomb and at the tomb of my new confirmation saint, St. Clare,” she said.

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15 in 2006, was known for his deep faith and devotion to the Eucharist—a central Catholic belief that during Mass, the bread and wine truly become the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Born in London in 1991 and raised in Milan, he was the first millennial beatified by the Church.

Carlo inspired many—including his own parents and a Hindu au pair who converted to Catholicism. He also created a widely viewed exhibition on Eucharistic miracles that has been displayed in thousands of churches worldwide.

Earlier, it was reported that leaders of numerous states are expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday.