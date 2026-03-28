Vast anticyclone brings dry skies to much of Kazakhstan
07:32, 28 March 2026
Under the influence of a dominant anticyclone, no precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
However, atmospheric fronts will cause rain (at times heavy) and thunderstorms in the west of the country.
Fog is expected throughout the country.
There will be black ice in the northern part of Kazakhstan. Strong winds are expected in the western, southern, eastern, and central regions. Furthermore, the west and south will see dust storms.
Earlier, Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for March 28-30.