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    Vast anticyclone brings dry skies to much of Kazakhstan

    07:32, 28 March 2026

    Under the influence of a dominant anticyclone, no precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service. 

    Spring
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform

    However, atmospheric fronts will cause rain (at times heavy) and thunderstorms in the west of the country.

    Fog is expected throughout the country.

    There will be black ice in the northern part of Kazakhstan. Strong winds are expected in the western, southern, eastern, and central regions. Furthermore, the west and south will see dust storms.

    Earlier, Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for March 28-30.

    Kazhydromet Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Fog Black ice rains Wind
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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