Kazakhstan braces for mild spring weather in the coming days

Only the western regions and the mountainous districts of the southern regions will see rain and thunderstorms due to passing atmospheric fronts.

High winds are predicted across the country. Moreover, there will be dust storms in the south.

Patchy fog is forecast at night and in the morning in the north, east, and central regions.

As to daytime temperatures, they will rise to +18...+27°C (64...81°F) in the west, +10...+17°C (50...63°F) in the north, +15...+25°C (59...77°F) in the center, +12...+20°C (54...68°F) in the east, and +23...+30°C (73...86°F) in the south, while in the southwest there will be a slight drop to +13...+20°C (55...68°F).