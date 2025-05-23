Vasily Lavrenov named Deputy Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan

Born in 1979, Vasily Lavrenov graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, Duke Law School and Kyushu University School of Law.

Lavrenov started out as a legal assistant at Titul legal agency in 1999. Later, he joined GRATA legal firm. In 2001 and 2002, he worked as a legal advisor at Kazatomprom.

From 2002 to 2005, he was a partner in GRATA legal firm.

Until 2007, he served as a legal department head, chief legal advisor in the Kazakhstani branch at Bateman Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Company B.V.

In 2007 and 2008, he was a legal department head at Integra Management in Kazakhstan.

From 2008 to 2017, he acted as the legal department head, general legal advisor at Eastcomtrans Group of Companies.

Until 2022, he was a senior partner, advisor at Greenline Services Ltd in Budapest.

In May 2022, he was appointed as the Deputy Chairman at KazMunayGas.

