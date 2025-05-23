Head of State names new ambassadors to UAE, Kenya and Ethiopia

The Head of State decreed to appoint Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

President Tokayev also named Rauan Zhumabek as the new ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

Barlybay Sadykov was appointed as the Kazakh ambassador to Kenya as well as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

Zhalgas Adilbayev took over from Barlybay Sadykov as the Kazakh ambassador to Ethiopia.

The President also decreed to release Nazhmedin Mukhametaliuly from the post as the Kazakh ambassador to the UAE.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan named new ambassadors to Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Denmark.