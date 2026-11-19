The painting, Châtaigniers en fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees), was completed in May 1890, just two months before Van Gogh’s death. It became the most expensive work by the artist ever sold at auction.

The previous record belonged to Orchard with Cypresses, which fetched $117.2 million at Christie’s in New York in November 2022.

Photo credit: Christie’s

The painting was the centerpiece of Sotheby’s Legendary: The Blaquier-Arrieta Collection evening auction. It had been expected to fetch around $180 million.

Photo credit: Sotheby’s

According to Sotheby’s, Van Gogh painted the work on or shortly before May 24, 1890, days after arriving in Auvers-sur-Oise, a village north of Paris.

The composition depicts towering chestnut trees covered in pink blossoms along a village street. Three women carrying parasols stand beneath the trees, while a man wearing a straw hat walks nearby.

The painting stands out for its vivid colors and energetic brushwork. Van Gogh used contrasting shades of pink, yellow, orange, green and blue to capture the atmosphere of spring.

In a letter to his brother Theo dated May 25, 1890, the artist mentioned two studies of flowering chestnut trees. One depicted pink blossoms, corresponding to the painting sold at Sotheby’s. The other featured white blossoms and is now held by the Kröller-Müller Museum in the Netherlands.

During his final months in Auvers-sur-Oise, Van Gogh produced 74 paintings and more than 50 drawings.

Where does Van Gogh rank among the most expensive paintings?

Despite setting a new auction record for Van Gogh, the $190.4 million sale falls short of three other masterpieces.

Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi holds the all-time auction record after selling for $450.3 million at Christie’s in 2017.

Photo credit: Christie’s

Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer fetched $236.4 million at Sotheby’s in 2025, while Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn sold for $195 million at Christie’s in 2022.

Photo credit: Sotheby’s

Van Gogh’s Blossoming Chestnut Trees therefore ranks fourth among the most expensive artworks ever sold at public auction.

Photo credit: Christie’s

Dispute over Nazi-era ownership

The record-breaking sale followed a dispute involving the heirs of German Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer, who acquired the painting in Paris in 1909.

His family sold the artwork in 1936, during Nazi rule in Germany. Fischer’s descendants argued that the sale occurred under the pressure of Nazi persecution.

On November 17, Sotheby’s announced that the parties had reached an agreement, allowing the auction to proceed as scheduled.

The painting had remained in private hands for more than five decades before its appearance at the New York auction.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 500-year-old manuscript depicting apocalyptic visions, including blood-red moons and fiery comets, could fetch up to $1.3 million at an auction in London.