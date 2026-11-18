Known as The Book of Miracles, the manuscript was created around 1552 in Augsburg, Germany. It contains 167 colorful illustrations depicting natural disasters, mysterious celestial phenomena, mythical creatures and biblical prophecies.

Among its most striking images are multiple suns appearing in the sky, blood-red moons, volcanic eruptions, devastating floods and monstrous beasts. Some illustrations portray events recorded by people living in the 16th century.

Photo credit: Christie’s

One painting depicts an unusual celestial phenomenon observed over Augsburg in 1541. Another shows a violent hailstorm that struck the Dutch city of Dordrecht in 1552.

The manuscript takes readers on a journey from the creation of the world through ancient and medieval history to the Apocalypse described in the biblical Book of Revelation.

Photo credit: Christie’s

Its illustrations are attributed to German Renaissance artists Hans Burgkmair the Younger and Heinrich Vogtherr the Younger, along with their workshops.

“The Book of Miracles is an extraordinary window onto the Renaissance imagination,” said Eugenio Donadoni, Christie’s international specialist in medieval and Renaissance manuscripts.

Photo credit: Christie’s

According to Donadoni, the images reveal how people struggled to explain extraordinary events at a time when science, religion and superstition were closely intertwined.

The manuscript also has a remarkable history. It once belonged to a private Bavarian collection and reportedly came from the library of a small Baroque castle in southern Germany.

It resurfaced at an auction in Munich in July 2008. London collector James Faber acquired it in 2010, before it became part of the Mickey Cartin Collection.

Christie’s estimates the manuscript at approximately $920,000 to $1.3 million.

The book will headline the Valuable Books & Manuscripts auction in London on December 10, 2026. Visitors will be able to view it at Christie’s from December 4 to 10.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a painting by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama sold for $15.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York.