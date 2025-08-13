ValueLBH Fund commits to invest $1.5bn in Kazakhstan's priority sectors

The talks focused on attracting long-term investments into transport and logistics infrastructure, agriculture, raw material processing, renewable energy, oil refining, and high-tech manufacturing. Specific projects under consideration include the construction and modernization of logistics hubs with access to international transport corridors, the introduction of advanced technologies in the agro-industrial complex, the creation of joint ventures in “green” energy (solar and wind power plants), and the development of oil refining capacities. The company expressed its readiness to invest up to 1.5 billion US dollars in these initiatives.

Chairman Ospankulov emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to offer investors a wide range of government support tools and favorable business conditions, including access to international markets: “Cooperation with leading international investment funds opens up additional opportunities for Kazakhstan to diversify its economy and introduce advanced technologies. We are ready to provide full support for the implementation of promising projects in our country,” he said.

Shimon Ben Hamo highly praised Kazakhstan’s investment potential, highlighting its strategic location at the crossroads of key trade routes and its stable macroeconomic dynamics. According to him, Kazakhstan offers favorable conditions for establishing production facilities, integrating into global supply chains, and implementing large-scale initiatives with high export potential.

The parties agreed to continue detailed consultations on specific initiatives and to consider signing framework agreements to formalize the arrangements reached.

