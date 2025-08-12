Kazakhstan, Serbia eye stonger political cooperation

During the event, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, trade and economic relations, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for the coming years.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov stressed that Kazakhstan considers Serbia as an important political and economic partner in Europe. He expressed Astana’s readiness to further develop and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The head of the Serbian delegation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović highlighted Kazakhstan as a key partner for Serbia in Central Asia and, in particular, emphasized the positive outcomes of the recent Intergovernmental Commission held in Almaty.

The diplomats also exchanged views on key international and regional issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to close cooperation within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.

The parties agreed to maintain an active and productive dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and to continue joint efforts to strengthen trade, economic and investment relations, noted the importance of holding the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as further developing the bilateral legal framework.

As reported previously, the book Journey to Childhood by Kazakh writer Berdibek Sokpakbayev had been donated to the Foundation of the Crown Princess of Serbia.