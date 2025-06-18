Vadim Sharlaimov pockets bronze at Asian Fencing Championships in Indonesia
18:42, 18 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s Vadim Sharlaimov secured a bronze medal in the Men's Épée Individual event at the ongoing Asian Fencing Championships in Bali, Indonesia, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Sharlaimov lost to Masaru Yamada of Japan in the semifinal bout.
China’s Wang Zijie captured the gold, with Yamada taking home the silver.
Sharlaimov shared the bronze with China’s Xinkun Zhang, both finishing third in the event.
Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Kurbanov was ranked 7th, Kirill Prokhodov – 9th, and Yerlik Sertay – 10th.
