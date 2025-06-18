Vadim Sharlaimov pockets bronze at Asian Fencing Championships in Indonesia

Sharlaimov lost to Masaru Yamada of Japan in the semifinal bout.

China’s Wang Zijie captured the gold, with Yamada taking home the silver.

Sharlaimov shared the bronze with China’s Xinkun Zhang, both finishing third in the event.

Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Kurbanov was ranked 7th, Kirill Prokhodov – 9th, and Yerlik Sertay – 10th.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s epée fencer Ruslan Kurbanov has hauled a silver medal at the FIE Epee Fencing Grand Prix series held in Bogota, Colombia.